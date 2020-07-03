Rajasthan CM urges Centre to give OBC candidates reservation in medical, dental seats

Rajasthan CM urges Centre to give OBC candidates reservation in medical, dental seatsPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:53 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Centre should extend reservation for OBC candidates in all-India quota of medical and dental seats
"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Modi urging the Central govt to extend reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats. Even in the State/UT Medical education institutions," he said on Twitter
He further wrote, "Hope Government accepts the demand in interest of equity & social justice."
