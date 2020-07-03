2-year-old among 7 new COVID-19 cases in HP; tally now at 1,022

Left Menu
Three of the fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, two from Chamba and one each from Solan and Mandi districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Hamirpur, a two-year-old Delhi returned kid from Lagmavi village,  a 10-year-old Ghaziabad returned child from Pansai village in Nadaun subdivision and a 52-year-old Pune returned woman from Koti Tal village in Bhoranj tehsil tested positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr Archana Soni said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:36 IST
Seven more people, including a two-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing the state's tally to 1,022, officials said. Three of the fresh cases were reported from Hamirpur, two from Chamba and one each from Solan and Mandi districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Hamirpur, a two-year-old Delhi returned kid from Lagmavi village,  a 10-year-old Ghaziabad returned child from Pansai village in Nadaun subdivision and a 52-year-old Pune returned woman from Koti Tal village in Bhoranj tehsil tested positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr Archana Soni said. In Kangra, two residents of McLeodganj in Dharamshala tehsil including a 26-year-old Delhi returned woman and a 60-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

In Mandi, a 26-year-old Delhi returned woman from Gumma area has tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said. Twenty-two patients -- nine from Hamirpur, six from Kangra, four from Shimla, two from Shirmaur and one from Chamba -- recovered from the infection on Friday, the additional chief secretary said.

So far, 654 people have recovered from the infection while 13 have migrated out of the state, he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 344 and fatalities at nine.

Kangra has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 102, followed by 79 in Hamirpur, 48 in Solan, 27 in Kinnaur, 23 in Una, 19 in Bilaspur, 17 in Shimla, 10 in Mandi, 8 in Sirmaur, 7 in Chamba, and four in Lahaul-Spiti..

