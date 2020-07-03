Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas leak:Rs 50 lakh to be paid as compensation to kin of two deceased

He said the committee appointed to probe the mishap was expected to submit its report on Saturday. The shift in-charge and the chemist were killed when hydrogen sulphide gas leaked while it was being pumped into the reactor in the drug manufacturing unit,official sources said.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:40 IST
Gas leak:Rs 50 lakh to be paid as compensation to kin of two deceased

Amaravati, July 3 (PTI): A sum of Rs 50 lakh each will be paid as compensation to the kin of the two workers who died in the gas leak incident in the Sainor Life Sciences unit at the Pharma City near Visakhapatnam on June 30. Of the total, the factory management will contribute Rs 35 lakh and the balance will be given from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Visakhapatnam district Collector V Vinay Chand told PTI.

The Sainor management also promised a job to the eligible kin of each of the two deceased, he said. He said the committee appointed to probe the mishap was expected to submit its report on Saturday.

The shift in-charge and the chemist were killed when hydrogen sulphide gas leaked while it was being pumped into the reactor in the drug manufacturing unit,official sources said. Four other workers, who inhaled the gas, fell ill and were admitted to hospital in Gajuwaka and undergoing treatment.

Official sources said human error in pumping the gas into the reactor led to the mishap. "It was hydrogen sulphide gas that leaked and not benzene as suspected.The reactors nozzle was loose while the gas was being pumped in.

The shift in-charge and the chemist, who inhaled the dense gas closer to the reactor, had succumbed," the sources said.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

2,520 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in Delhi

A total of 2,520 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 94,695 in the national capital. According to the official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases includes, 26,148 active cases,...

53 COVID-19 patients discharged in Tripura today

As many as 53 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday from various district Covid Care Centres in Tripura after their test results came negative, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed that ...

You have to enjoy sports instead of thinking about winning and losing: PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday, during the first session of the Fit India Talks, said that players have to enjoy sports rather than thinking about the outcomes. The 2016 Olympics silver medallist further stressed the importance of ...

One more YSR Congress MLA tests positive for COVID-19

EDS RPT AFTER RECASTING LAST PARA Amaravati, July 3 PTI Yet another MLA of the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday but he was asymptomatic. The first-time MLA from Guntur district himself a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020