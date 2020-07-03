One more YSR Congress MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Amaravati, July 3 (PTI): Yet another MLA of the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday but he was asymptomatic. The first-time MLA from Guntur district himself announced this through a video in the social media. "I have no symptoms but tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:54 IST
Amaravati, July 3 (PTI): Yet another MLA of the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday but he was asymptomatic. The first-time MLA from Guntur district himself announced this through a video in the social media.

"I have no symptoms but tested positive for COVID-19. I have gone into home quarantine and will recover soon with all your good wishes," the MLA said.

He is the third legislator of the ruling party to have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the state crossed the 13,000-mark to reach 13,098 with a record single day spike of 813 cases today.

