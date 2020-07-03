Puducherry govt asks outsiders, returnees from abroad to register themselves with PHCs

Left Menu
Puducherry District Collector T Arun on Friday asked all those from other states who had settled down in the union territory and those who had returned from abroad to register themselves with nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:36 IST
Puducherry District Collector T Arun on Friday asked all those from other states who had settled down in the union territory and those who had returned from abroad to register themselves with nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs). In a press release issued by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, the Collector also directed that such persons should also remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

The houses where they are staying would also have stickers pasted on the main door for easy identification, he said adding these persons should remain at home and should not come out or move about. There were in the meanwhile complaints that those who had come from other States or returned from abroad were moving about freely, the Collector said adding this was in violation of the rules and guidelines of the Centre.

"If such persons were traced they would be lodged in government designated quarantine centres and cases would also be booked against them as this was part of the measure to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory," he said. The release also said that with a view to ensuring speedy implementation of the various anti-COVID-19 measures in the Union Territory in keeping with the guidelines of the Centre, vacancies in the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management needed to be filled.

As a part of the measure, the Collector had ordered filling 16 posts of Village Administrative officers (VAOs) by promoting Village Assistants.

