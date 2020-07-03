Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Super spreader' family infects 87 people in Odisha village

During their home-quarantine, the family members allegedly did not adhere to prescribed norms and came in contact with several people in the village, Bagchi said, pointing out that even a single coronavirus positive person, though asymptomatic, can transmit the disease to many others. The three family members were first detected to be COVID-19 positive, and during contact-tracing, 13 villagers also tested positive for the deadly virus, Rayagada district collector Pramod Kumar Behera said.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:42 IST
'Super spreader' family infects 87 people in Odisha village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A family of three is being termed a COVID-19 "super spreader" in Odisha's Rayagada district as it is being said to be the source of infection to 87 people in a village, a senior official said Friday. The family -- a man, his wife, and their daughter – had returned to their village, called Bijaypur, from Andhra Pradesh a fortnight ago, Odisha government's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said here.

They went to the village after remaining in institutional-quarantine, and were advised home-quarantine, he said. During their home-quarantine, the family members allegedly did not adhere to prescribed norms and came in contact with several people in the village, Bagchi said, pointing out that even a single coronavirus positive person, though asymptomatic, can transmit the disease to many others.

The three family members were first detected to be COVID-19 positive, and during contact-tracing, 13 villagers also tested positive for the deadly virus, Rayagada district collector Pramod Kumar Behera said. Other 74 villagers tested positive since Thursday. With this, a total of 90 people -- including the three member of the family -- of Bijaypur have tested positive, he said.

The tribal-dominated district has so far detected 115 cases of which 22 patients have recovered. At present, there are 93 cases who are admitted at the COVID-19 hospital in JK Pur and another dedicated facility in Gunupur. Bijaypur is a village from where the highest number of 90 COVID-19 cases has been detected so far in the state.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin Americas largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil ha...

Man approaches Boeing executives claiming to work for PMO official's staff member, booked by CBI

The CBI has booked Anirudh Singh for allegedly posing as someone working for a staff member of a PMO official and asking the Boeing executives to meet top government officers and a minister over a defence deal bids submitted by the company,...

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020