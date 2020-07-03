Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Small-time politician, real-estate businessman, gangster’

In 2000, Dubey himself won the Shivrajpur seat in a zila panchayat poll he fought from prison, where he was lodged after a murder charge, according to officials. Uttar Pradesh policemen came under fire the early hours of Friday when they had gone too Bikru village to arrest Dubey in a new case of attempted murder.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:45 IST
‘Small-time politician, real-estate businessman, gangster’

Vikas Dubey, whose men allegedly shot dead eight police personnel on Friday, dabbled in real-estate, won a district-level election and may have got his picture taken with a politician who is now a minister, available information suggests. Hours after the ambush of a police team at Bikru village near here, a photo on social media showed him at an event next to an Uttar Pradesh minister, who has switched parties to join the ruling BJP.

The Congress claimed this showed political patronage. Another picture showed a poster appealing for votes for his wife Richa Dubey in a zila panchayat election, which she won from Ghimau under which the Bikru village falls.

The poster carried pictures of two leaders now in opposition, implying that she had their support. In 2000, Dubey himself won the Shivrajpur seat in a zila panchayat poll he fought from prison, where he was lodged after a murder charge, according to officials.

Uttar Pradesh policemen came under fire the early hours of Friday when they had gone too Bikru village to arrest Dubey in a new case of attempted murder. Officials said the road had been blocked by heavy earthmoving equipment. When policemen stepped out of their vehicles, they faced a hail of bullets.

In an encounter later, police killed two of Dubey’s alleged associates. Police claimed that Dubey has been involved in about 60 cases. But details obtained from officials indicate that he has been not been convicted in cases like murder.

He was the prime accused in the murder of BJP leader Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station here in 2001, according to an official. “Dubey had instilled so much fear in everyone that even after being accused of murdering a BJP leader having the status of minister of state, not even a single police officer gave a statement against him,” alleged the official who did not want to be named.

"No evidence was put before the court and he was acquitted for lack of evidence,” the official said. He claimed that Dubey used to plot and execute crimes, including murder, from inside the jail.

Dubey has also been an accused in the murder in 2000 of Sidheshwar Pandey, a manager at Tarachand Inter College in Kanpur. He was accused of plotting the murder of one Ram Babu Yadav from the prison in the same year. His name came up in the murder of Dinesh Dubey, a businessman, in 2004. He allegedly committed another murder in 2013.

He was accused of ordering the murder of his cousin Anurag in 2018, while he was himself in jail. The victim’s wife had filed an FIR against four people, including him, according to his history sheet shared by officials. A villager said Dubey and his brother Deepu Dubey deal in real estate. Another younger brother Avinash was killed some time back, the local resident claimed.

The alleged gangster lives with his father, Ram Kumar Dubey, who is now being questioned by police. Their house was described by a villager as "impenetrable castle" with CCTV cameras to prevent people from entering without his consent.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin Americas largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil ha...

Man approaches Boeing executives claiming to work for PMO official's staff member, booked by CBI

The CBI has booked Anirudh Singh for allegedly posing as someone working for a staff member of a PMO official and asking the Boeing executives to meet top government officers and a minister over a defence deal bids submitted by the company,...

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020