Left Menu
Development News Edition

Father-son death case: Absconding cop held

The constable, Muthuraj, who had managed to evade arrest for a couple of days was "secured" near Vilathikulam, about 60 km from here,and he was brought to Tuticorin and handed over to CB-CID authorities, a police official said here. "We secured him at Poosanur off Vilathikulam.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:41 IST
Father-son death case: Absconding cop held

A police constable wanted in connection with the sensational case of custodial torture and murder of a father-son duo at Sathankulam here, was arrested on Friday, police said. The constable, Muthuraj, who had managed to evade arrest for a couple of days was "secured" near Vilathikulam, about 60 km from here,and he was brought to Tuticorin and handed over to CB-CID authorities, a police official said here.

"We secured him at Poosanur off Vilathikulam. We zeroed in on him on the basis of some inputs," he toldPTI.

With Muthuraj's arrest, the number of police personnel apprehended in the case has gone up to five. A senior CB-CID official confirmed the arrest and said after questioning him, he would be produced before a court here tomorrow for remand.

Earlier in the day, the CB-CID official scotched speculation that Muthuraj, has "come forward to be an approver" in this case. The official said that the claim was not true adding efforts were on to apprehend him.

"We will arrest Muthuraj soon," he had said. While a sub inspector, Raghu Ganesh was held late Wednesday, three others, including inspector Sridhar were arrested on Thursday and all of them were remanded to judicial custody by a court here.

Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders in force due to COVID-19 lockdown by keeping their mobile phone shop at Sathankulam in Tuticorin district beyond the allowed time. After being remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate next day, the two were lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail.

They were admitted to a government hospital in Kovilpatti by jail authorities on June 22 and died in the space of a few hours. Their family has alleged that the two were severely beaten up in the police station, which was later coroborated by a woman head constable who told a magisterial probe that the other personnel kept thrashing the father and son throughout the night.

In the backdrop of outrage against their deaths following alleged police brutality, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on June 28 announced a CBI probe. However, pending the central agency taking over the case, the Madras High Court directed the CB-CID to step in, fearing that evidence could be tampered with or removed.

PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Four persons arrested in two cases of murder in Udhampur, Jammu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said. Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police ...

Letter to Prez over DU not holding ECA trials in view of COVID-19

Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Presi...

Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kins place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Orugumta...

Venezuelan prosecutor issues arrest warrants for opposition's ad hoc central bank board

Venezuelas chief prosecutor on Friday announced arrest warrants for members of the central banks ad hoc board of directors, appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido, for several crimes, including treason. The announcement from Chief Prose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020