Hyderabad Police busts foreign cigarette smuggling racket; 5 held

Hyderabad City Police busted a racket of the illegal import and sale of foreign cigarettes. Five accused have been arrested and 503 cartons of various brands of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crores have been seized.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:45 IST
Hyderabad Police busts illegal racket of import and sales of foreign cigarettes. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad City Police busted a racket of the illegal import and sale of foreign cigarettes. Five accused have been arrested and 503 cartons of various brands of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crores have been seized. Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad informed that the Hyderabad City Police intercepted one goods auto trolley and found a huge quantity of foreign cigarettes.

Anjani Kumar said, "Hyderabad City Police intercepted one goods auto trolley in Siddiamber Bazar under Shahinayathgunj Police Station limits and found huge quantity of foreign cigarettes, and seized 503 carton box of various brands of foreign Cigarettes all worth about Rs 1,03,00,000 and on lead proceeded to Sarna Transports Pvt Ltd, Goshamahal." "The five accused who have been arrested include Vipul Ranka, Jagadish Kumar, Doongarchand Shrishrimal, Pavan Kumar Perthani and MA Haneef who illegally import the foreign cigarettes from Delhi to Sarna transport without a valid invoice, delivery Challan, GST receipt, and were selling it to pan shop vendors, Kirana shops, and other vendors in around Hyderabad and gain profits," he added.

He further informed that one accused Ravinder Singh Sarna is still absconding. (ANI)

