Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Manipur, one arrested

A huge consignment of drugs, including brown sugar and yaba tablets, worth Rs 2 crore was seized in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Friday and one person was arrested in this connection, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel intercepted a car and seized 75 packets of brown sugar weighing 958 gm and 5,000 yaba tablets from the vehicle in the Kondong Lairembi area in Moreh, Tengnoupal district Superintendent of Police T Vikramjit Singh said.

Seeing the police personnel, the two occupants of the car tried to flee abandoning the vehicle. While one person was nabbed, the other managed to escape, he said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other person and a case registered at the Moreh police station, the officer added.