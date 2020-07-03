Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Manipur, one arrested

A huge consignment of drugs, including brown sugar and yaba tablets, worth Rs 2 crore was seized in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Friday and one person was arrested in this connection, police said. While one person was nabbed, the other managed to escape, he said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:52 IST
Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Manipur, one arrested

A huge consignment of drugs, including brown sugar and yaba tablets, worth Rs 2 crore was seized in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur on Friday and one person was arrested in this connection, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel intercepted a car and seized 75 packets of brown sugar weighing 958 gm and 5,000 yaba tablets from the vehicle in the Kondong Lairembi area in Moreh, Tengnoupal district Superintendent of Police T Vikramjit Singh said.

Seeing the police personnel, the two occupants of the car tried to flee abandoning the vehicle. While one person was nabbed, the other managed to escape, he said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other person and a case registered at the Moreh police station, the officer added.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Four persons arrested in two cases of murder in Udhampur, Jammu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said. Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police ...

Letter to Prez over DU not holding ECA trials in view of COVID-19

Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Presi...

Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kins place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Orugumta...

Venezuelan prosecutor issues arrest warrants for opposition's ad hoc central bank board

Venezuelas chief prosecutor on Friday announced arrest warrants for members of the central banks ad hoc board of directors, appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido, for several crimes, including treason. The announcement from Chief Prose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020