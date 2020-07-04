Delhi Police ASI on duty outside US Embassy killed by speeding car
The car was being driven by Siddharth Bhagat (41), an assistant professor in University of Rajasthan, police said, adding that he has been arrested Sisodiya, who was on duty near a gate of the US Embassy, died in the accident, said Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:12 IST
A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was killed on Friday when a speeding car hit him before ramming into a wall near the US Embassy here, officials said
The deceased has been identified as Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, they said. The car was being driven by Siddharth Bhagat (41), an assistant professor in University of Rajasthan, police said, adding that he has been arrested
Sisodiya, who was on duty near a gate of the US Embassy, died in the accident, said Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi). A case has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station. Further investigation in this matter is on, he said, adding that they were probing if Bhagat was drunk.
