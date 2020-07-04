Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal seeks 'special consideration' for its power sector under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

He also requested the Centre for financial support so that the state can reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses. Mein said the remaining works under the Integrated Power Development System and the DDUGJY schemes are likely to be completed by December.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:33 IST
Arunachal seeks 'special consideration' for its power sector under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre for "special consideration" for the state's power sector under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein sought consideration in the implementation of system upgradation for generation, transmission and distribution of power, saying heavy rains, landslides and snowfall in the hilly state damage the power infrastructure.

Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, was speaking at a video conference with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, and power ministers of all states and union territories on Friday. He said a major portion of the existing power infrastructure in the state is very old except those made recently under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Saubhagya schemes, an official communiqu said.

Mein put forward the need for adequate financial support for replacing and improving existing transmission lines, substations, transformers and other infrastructures, it said. He also requested the Centre for financial support so that the state can reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses.

Mein said the remaining works under the Integrated Power Development System and the DDUGJY schemes are likely to be completed by December. While welcoming the amendments proposed in the Electricity Act, 2003, Mein said the proposed amendment should not take away the rights of the state as the matter pertains to the concurrent list, it said.

He spoke about the Arunachal Pradesh government's comprehensive plan of developing 135 small hydropower projects with a total capacity of 356 MW across 25 districts, the concept paper of which was submitted to the Union ministry, the communiqu said. Once completed, the projects will be able to mitigate the peak power demand in the state, Mein said.

He requested that government buildings in the Northeast be given subsidy for grid-connected rooftop solar projects. Mein urged that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) may be pulled up to complete the Comprehensive Transmission Scheme in the state which was started in 2015 and is still incomplete.

He said the state has harnessed hydropower from Ranganadi project (405 MW), Pare project (110 MW), Kameng (300 MW), Dikshi (24 MW) and 128 small hydro projects with a total capacity of 63.4 MW. The deputy chief minister said the 2000 MW Subansiri project is at an advanced stage and is targeted to be completed by 2023.

He said the state government is making all efforts to resolve land acquisition issues in 2880 MW Dibang multi- purpose project. Mein said notices have been issued to non-performing power developers undertaking 74 projects while 27 projects have been terminated.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

England batsman Pope says absence of fans won't affect intensity during first Test against Windies

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope says the absence of spectators in the first Test against the West Indies starting here on July 8 will not lessen the teams intensity. The three-Test series will be played behind closed doors due to th...

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

North Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as hostile policies toward Pyongyang. The statement by North Korean First Vice F...

Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey announce separation

Actor Clark Gregg and his wife Jennifer Grey have called it quits after being married for close to two decades. Gregg, best known for playing Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, had tied the knot with the Dirty Dancing star i...

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to disaffected white voters four months before Election Day, accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020