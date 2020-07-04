204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:40 IST
As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which includes 3,461 active cases and 443 deaths.
India on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.
