Last-minute BJP candidate switch for Soro Assembly election

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:09 IST
The BJP changed its candidate for the Soro Assembly constituency in Balasore district on Tuesday, the last day for filing of nominations. The BJP nominated Parshuram Dhada in place of Rajendra Das. The party had earlier announced the name of Das as its candidate for the Sora Assembly seat and he submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday. Dhada the sitting MLA from Soro had resigned from the BJD after the regional party denied ticket to him. He joined the BJP last month.

The BJP named Dhada as the Sora Assembly candidate on Tuesday. Dhada submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Das said he has submitted his nomination as the party had announced his name.

''I don't know about Rajendra Das's nomination. As per the instructions of my party, I have filed the nomination,'' Dhada said.

Odisha BJP election in-charge, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, said, ''Our parliamentary party has decided to nominate Parshuram Dhada for Soro Assembly segment and central leadership has formally declared his name around noon.'' Election for Soro Assembly constituency will be held on June 1.

