Filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 extended till Nov 30

The Income Tax Department stated that the filing of income-tax returns (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till November 30. "Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to November 30," it said.

The central government had earlier extended the deadline for filing revised income-tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020. The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has also been extended to March 31, 2021. (ANI)