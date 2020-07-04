Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Rs 50 fine in Bihar for not wearing mask at offices, public places

Earlier, the state home department in view of Union home ministry's guidelines issued on June 29 had also released a statement making masks mandatory for people at public places till July 31.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:50 IST
COVID-19: Rs 50 fine in Bihar for not wearing mask at offices, public places

The Bihar government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 on people found not wearing face masks at offices and public places. A notification issued by the state health department to this effect on July 3, under the 'Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020', also said that people flouting the norm would be given two masks free of cost to motivate them to wear face covers.

"Wearing a face mask or face cover has been made compulsory (for people at public places or in offices) and Rs 50 will be imposed as fine for violating the regulation," Anupam Kumar, the secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, said. The penalty will be imposed under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), the notification said, adding that respective district magistrates have been entrusted with the job of ensuring proper implementation of the order.

Kumar said the awareness campaign was being carried out as part of the state government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, the state home department in view of Union home ministry's guidelines issued on June 29 had also released a statement making masks mandatory for people at public places till July 31.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan dies after setting fire to himself over motorcycle impounded over COVID-19 violations

A Ugandan man has died after setting fire to himself in a police station when officers allegedly demanded a bribe to release his motorcycle, which he was using as a taxi and which had been impounded over violation of coronavirus restriction...

Rains continue in Mumbai, adjoining parts for second day

Rains continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday. However, the intensity of rainfall witnessed so far on Saturday was moderate as compared to Friday, officials said.According to the India Met...

CM lays foundation for one more govt medical college, TN to

The foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college in Kallakurichi district was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami through a virtual link from the Secretariat here on Saturday. The medical college, to com...

COVID-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P Shajahan, who worked as a storekeeper in Abu Dhabi, was supposed to fly to Thiruva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020