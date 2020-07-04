Guj: Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 36 lakh in Kutch

The Coast Guard recovered 24packets of charas worth Rs 36 lakh from an island off theKutch coast in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday

The 24 packets were recovered on Friday while theforce was on patrol at Kadiyari beyt (island) near Jakhauport, the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau said ina release

Since May 20, the Coast Guard, in coordination withother enforcement agencies, has recovered over 1,200 packetsof charas, including 88 packets worth Rs 1.32 crore that wasseized from an uninhabited island off the port between June17-22.