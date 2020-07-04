Left Menu
Development News Edition

194 Phensedyl cough syrup bottles seized along India-Bangladesh border, 1 arrested

A total of 194 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup were seized along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district and one person was arrested in this connection, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:58 IST
194 Phensedyl cough syrup bottles seized along India-Bangladesh border, 1 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 194 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup were seized along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district and one person was arrested in this connection, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday. During patrolling on Friday night, BSF personnel noticed movement along a section of the international border.

When the troops challenged the people suspecting them to be smugglers, 8-10 men armed with sharp weapons encircled the personnel, BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson Rabi Ranjan said. A BSF personnel fired a round in the air, following which the smugglers fled the spot leaving behind the goods.

The troops chased the smugglers and succeeded in nabbing one of them while the remaining managed to escape, he said. The apprehended person has been identified as Biplab Mandal, a resident of Kaliachak area in Malda district. As many as 194 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup were seized from the load left behind by the smugglers, Ranjan said.

The nabbed person and the seized goods have been handed over to the police on Saturday, he added. Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup abused as an intoxicant in Bangladesh and some northeastern states where liquor consumption is prohibited.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inter...

Russia says China would be needed in expanded G7 summit - TASS

Russia is not in talks with Washington about its potential role at an expanded Group of Seven summits later this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, insisting that China should also be included in the event. His c...

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Rajouri

Security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in Dodassan Bala village located in the district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the area. During the search operation, a militant hideout was busted that was est...

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, a minister said. The government had earlier decided to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020