Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in Rajouri

A large cache of arms including UBGLs (under-barrel grenade launcher), UBGL grenades, detonators and pressure mine were recovered during a joint search operation by troops of 38 Rashtriya Rifles (Madras) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Dodasan Pain area of Rajouri district.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:07 IST
Arms and ammunition recovered in Rajouri district. Image Credit: ANI

A large cache of arms including UBGLs (under-barrel grenade launcher), UBGL grenades, detonators and pressure mine were recovered during a joint search operation by troops of 38 Rashtriya Rifles (Madras) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Dodasan Pain area of Rajouri district. An official release said that a joint search operation was launched by troops of 38RR (Madras) and the police in the area based on a specific input about a possible terrorist hideout.

It said UBGLs (under-barrel grenade launcher), UBGL grenades, AK magazine, pistols, detonators with IED- making materials and a pressure mine along with other arms and ammunition were recovered. The release said the recovery reflects alertness of security forces and the action thwarted the nefarious designs of the anti-national elements. It also referred to "increased activity along the Line of Control and the enemy's attempt to destabilize the hinterland". (ANI)

