Kanpur encounter: Slain policemen cremated with full honours

The funeral was held with full state honours, and was attended by Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey and MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, besides Rae Bareli DM Subhra Saxena and SP Swapnil Mamgain among others. The policemen who attained martyrdom in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur on Friday are Dy SP Devendra Mishra (54), Bilhaur circle officer, Shivrajpur police station's SHO Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42), SIs Anoop Kumar Singh (32) and Nebu Lal (48) and constables Jitendra Pal (26), Sultan Singh (34), Bablu Kumar (23) and Rahul Kumar (24)..

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:50 IST
Constable Sultan Singh (34), who attained martyrdom along with seven other policemen in an encounter with criminals in Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur district, was cremated with full honours at his village Boorha Bhojla in Jhansi. Sultan Singh’s body was brought to Jhansi Police Lines late on Friday night and he was given a guard of honour there. Tributes were paid to him by police officials and district administration officers.

Jhansi Range Inspector General of Police Subhash Baghel, District Magistrate A Vamsi and Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep Kumar were among other officials present at the solemn occasion. Jhansi DM Vamsi said the financial aid and government job announced by the state government will be given to the family along with every other possible help.

In Kanpur, the last rites of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra (54), who was posted as Bilhaur circle officer, were performed on Saturday at Kanpur's Bhairon Ghat. Mishra's daughter Vaishnavi lit her father's funeral pyre. An emotional Vaishnavi could not control her tears at the time of cremation and had to be consoled by family members and police officials.

Kanpur Additional Director General of Police J N Singh, IG Mohit Agarwal and SSP Dinesh Prabhu were present on the occasion along with other officers of police and district administration. Kanpur SSP Dinesh Prabhu said, "The martyrdom of Mishra will not be allowed to go in vain." In Pratapgarh, the mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh (32) were consigned to flames on Saturday at his village of Belkhari village. Singh's body reached the village last night.

In Auraiyya, the last rites of constable Rahul Kumar (24) were performed in Rurukala with full state honours. UP Minister of State for Agriculture Lakhan Singh Rajput, DM and SP were present at the funeral.

Meanwhile, in Rae Bareli, the mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42) were consigned to flames on Saturday. Yadav was posted as Shivrajpur police station’s SHO. His son lit the funeral pyre at their village Van Purwa. The funeral was held with full state honours, and was attended by Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey and MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, besides Rae Bareli DM Subhra Saxena and SP Swapnil Mamgain among others.

The policemen who attained martyrdom in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur on Friday are Dy SP Devendra Mishra (54), Bilhaur circle officer, Shivrajpur police station's SHO Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42), SIs Anoop Kumar Singh (32) and Nebu Lal (48) and constables Jitendra Pal (26), Sultan Singh (34), Bablu Kumar (23) and Rahul Kumar (24)..

