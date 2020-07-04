KSUM ties up with CPCRI to launch chat series on coconut-based ventures

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 4 (PTI): Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has joined hands with the Agri Business Incubator of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) to launch an online chat series on leveraging technology to tap agribusiness opportunities in coconut sector. The programme - YAWA (You Ask We Answer), is part of the ongoing Kalpa Green Chat that focuses on technologies developed by CPCRI.

The chat series will continue for the next three Saturdays. Dr K Muraleedharan, Head, Social Science Department, CPCRI, will hold a class on entrepreneurship and technology- based enterprises,a pressrelease said.

Food technologist and business consultantJayaraj Nair and Sree Yoga Narasimha International founder Pavithra S will share their experiences. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

CPCRI has developed several entrepreneurship researches in the agriculture sector and has incubation facilities to study their marketing possibilities.PTI UD SS PTI PTI.