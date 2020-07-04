Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drunk man hits 55-yr-old woman with his car in Delhi

While passers-by were trying to pull the woman from under the vehicle, the car's driver took a left turn in an attempt to flee and ran over her. The car dragged her for a few metres before it was blocked by the passers-by. Police said the accused, identified as Bhanu, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:58 IST
Drunk man hits 55-yr-old woman with his car in Delhi

A 55-year-old woman was injured when a man in an inebriated condition hit her with his car and ran over her in east Delhi's Chilla village, police said on Saturday. The incident, which took place on Friday evening, was recorded in a CCTV camera.

The video footage shows the woman, identified as Hajiran, falling off the bonnet of the car after being knocked down in a narrow lane. While passers-by were trying to pull the woman from under the vehicle, the car's driver took a left turn in an attempt to flee and ran over her. The car dragged her for a few metres before it was blocked by the passers-by.

Police said the accused, identified as Bhanu, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

An FIR was registered against Bhanu and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. According to police, the accused used to supply drinking water in the area.

Waseem Khan (25), the son-in-law of the woman, said, "She left home to buy vegetables around 6.30 pm. After the accident, we took her to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital. Luckily, she only sustained injuries on her knees and there was no fracture. She has been discharged from the hospital." PTI NIT SNE.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...

West Bengal's unemployment rate of 6.5 pc in June 'far better' than national average: Mamata

West Bengals unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent in June was far better than the national average, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday, citing a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy CMIE. According to the report, Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020