Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daughter lights funeral pyre of DSP father as 8 policemen killed in encounter cremated with full state honours

In Kanpur, the last rites of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra (54), who was posted as Bilhaur circle officer, were performed at Bhairon Ghat. Mishra's daughter Vaishnavi lit the funeral pyre. The mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42) were consigned to flames at Van Purwa village in Rae Bareli district. Yadav was posted as Shivrajpur police station’s Station House Officer(SHO).

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:34 IST
Daughter lights funeral pyre of DSP father as 8 policemen killed in encounter cremated with full state honours

The daughter of DSP Devendra Mishra lit the funeral pyre of her father as he and seven other police personnel were cremated with full state honours in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a day after they were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur district. The eight men were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area while they were going to arrest notorious local criminal Vikas Dubey and fell to a hail of bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

All the eight policemen were cremated with full state honours amid tearful scenes, police said. In Kanpur, the last rites of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra (54), who was posted as Bilhaur circle officer, were performed at Bhairon Ghat.

Mishra's daughter Vaishnavi lit the funeral pyre. An emotional Vaishnavi could not control her tears and had to be consoled by family members and police officials. Kanpur Additional Director General of Police J N Singh, IG Mohit Agarwal and SSP Dinesh Prabhu were present along with other officers of the police and district administration.

"The martyrdom of Mishra will not be allowed to go in vain," Prabhu said. The mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar Yadav (42) were consigned to flames at Van Purwa village in Rae Bareli district.

Yadav was posted as Shivrajpur police station’s Station House Officer(SHO). Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey and MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, besides Rae Bareli DM Subhra Saxena and SP Swapnil Mamgain were present.

In Pratapgarh, the mortal remains of Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar Singh (32) were consigned to flames at Belkhari village. The last rites of Sub-Inspector Nebu Lal (48) were performed in Bhadohi district.

Constable Sultan Singh(34) was cremated at his village Boorha Bhojla in Jhansi. Sultan Singh’s body was brought to Jhansi Police Lines late on Friday night and a guard of honour was given. Police officials and district administration officers paid tributes.

Jhansi Range Inspector General of Police Subhash Baghel, District Magistrate A Vamsi and Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep Kumar were present. The last rites of constable Rahul Kumar (24) were performed in Rurukala in Auraiyya in the presence of UP Minister of State for Agriculture Lakhan Singh Rajput.

Constable Bablu Kumar (23) was cremated in Agra while Jitendra Pal(26), also a constable, was cremated in Mathura..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...

West Bengal's unemployment rate of 6.5 pc in June 'far better' than national average: Mamata

West Bengals unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent in June was far better than the national average, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday, citing a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy CMIE. According to the report, Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020