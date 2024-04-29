Fire breaks out at pipe warehouse on Delhi-Agra Highway

A massive fire broke out in a pipe warehouse located on the Delhi-Agra Highway on Monday, police officials said. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire, they added.

"Massive fire broke out at a godown filled with plastic pipes close to the highway. Fire tenders have been called. Efforts are on to control the fire. There is no report of any casualties in the incident. People have been evacuated. We want to control the flames and ensure that property loss is minimal. People are being isolated from the spot," Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura, Shailesh Pandey said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

