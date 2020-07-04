PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 116 54 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 17699 8008 218 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 252 75 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 9779 6327 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 11546 8488 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 459 395 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3133 2526 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 97200 68256 3004 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1684 825 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 35398 25414 1927 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 16548 12257 260 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1047 696 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 8246 5143 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2697 2001 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 21549 9244 335 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 5204 3048 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1005 826 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 14604 11234 598 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 200064 108082 8671 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1325 667 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 69 43 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 164 130 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 562 228 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 8601 5705 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 905 405 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 6109 4306 162 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 19352 15325 447 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 102 53 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 107001 60592 1450 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 22312 11537 288 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1534 1199 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3093 2502 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 26554 18154 773 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 21231 14166 736 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 667144 407911 19268------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 26301 15508 615 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 648315 and the death toll at 18655. The ministry said that 394227 people have so far recovered from the infection.