Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: Father of groom arrested, FIR against others for violating COVID-19 protocols at marriage function

The father of a groom and his brother were arrested on Saturday in Odisha's Ganjam district, a COVID-19 hotspot, for violating safety protocols during the marriage function, police said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:21 IST
Odisha: Father of groom arrested, FIR against others for violating COVID-19 protocols at marriage function

The father of a groom and his brother were arrested on Saturday in Odisha's Ganjam district, a COVID-19 hotspot, for violating safety protocols during the marriage function, police said. The district administration has also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 and registered FIR against other family members of the groom and bride in this connection, they said.

"On charge of violation of COVID-19 rules for marriage in Berhampur, Rs 50,000 fine was collected and FIR filed against both the parties," Ganjam Collector V A Kulange said. "Our joy should not ruin others' lives," he said.

The groom's father and his brother have been held, SP (Berhampur) Pinak Mishra said. The incident came to the fore after a video surfaced, in which guests were seen without masks and dancing close to each other at the marriage procession, and many holding hands.

According to the state government's COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people can participate in a marriage function, while strictly adhering to social distancing norms and wearing masks Kulange said attendees of the marriage procession will be sent to institutional quarantine. Sources said a well-known hotelier in the town had obtained permission from the authorities for his son's marriage at a hotel at Gopalpur-on-Sea on July 2.

The hotel has reportedly been sealed for seven days, they said. As part of containment measures, the Ganjam district administration has also prohibited movement of people from rural areas to towns.

The district has reported 2,066 COVID-19 cases so far, and it also tops the list of fatalities with 20 people succumbing to the disease. Odisha's coronavirus death toll stands at 34. According to an official notification, two IAS officers -- Parul Patawari and Vishal Singh -- have been appointed as special ADMs (in-charge) for COVID-19 management in Chhatrapur and Bhanjanagar sub-divisions in the district.

PTI AAM RBT RBT.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Matsuyama goes bogey-free to grab clubhouse lead in Detroit

Japans Hideki Matsuyama fired his lowest round since late February to grab the early, third-round clubhouse lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, while overnight co-leaders Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk teed off. Matsuyama, who mis...

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress TMC councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, ...

Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday decided to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6 due to a spurt in coronavirsus cases in the city. The decision has, however, been strongly opposed by the Oudh...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for COVID-19; his swab sample was examined after he shared dais with infected leader: Hospital sources.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for COVID-19 his swab sample was examined after he shared dais with infected leader Hospital sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020