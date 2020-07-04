249 people test positive, Aurangabad COVID-19 count now 6,513

The number of COVID-19 casesin Aurangabad reached 6,513 as 249 people tested positive onSaturday, while 14 deaths reported during the day took thetoll to 300, an official said

Of the 249 cases, 174 are from Aurangabad city and 74from rural areas

The number of people discharged stood at 3,241,including 115 during the day, he said.