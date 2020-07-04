Left Menu
TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, they said. The incident happened in the Ichapore area in the evening and triggered a panic, the police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 23:50 IST
The police said a probe was underway. Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019. Image Credit: ANI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, they said.

The incident happened in the Ichapore area in the evening and triggered a panic, the police said. Das was first taken to a private hospital in Barrackpore and later, shifted to Kolkata for better treatment.

The police said a probe was underway. Das had won the election as an Independent but joined the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the opposition was behind the incident. "She is very popular in her area. Those behind the incident must be arrested. For the last year, the opposition has been trying to create a reign of terror in the area," TMC district president and senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

