Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8
The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases. Cuttack's COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases. Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-07-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 00:20 IST
The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases. All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.
Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Cuttack's COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.
Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus. Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.
