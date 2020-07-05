Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,505 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 97,000; death toll crosses 3,000-mark

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 00:42 IST
2,505 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 97,000; death toll crosses 3,000-mark

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said. Fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday. With a drop in average fresh cases reported per day in Delhi over the past one week, experts on Saturday claimed that the city may go past its COVID-19 peak in early August.

However, they cautioned that before reaching any conclusion, the trend of cases should be watched over the next week or so. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recovery rate in the city had crossed 70 per cent, while his deputy, Manish Sisodia, tweeted that the positivity rate has "dipped to 10.58 per cent from 36.94 per cent earlier".

The bulletin also said the cabinet secretary took a meeting on public health response to COVID-19, in implementation of the Home Ministry's guidelines dated June 29, and to review preparedness. According to the bulletin, 68,256 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,940. As many as 6,20,368 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FlyToMoon advance to Parimatch League Season 3 final

FlyToMoon earned a rematch with Virtus.pro in Sundays grand final of the Parimatch League Season 3. FlyToMoon punched their ticket to the final after completing a 2-0 victory over HellRaisers in Saturdays lower-bracket final.FlyToMoon poste...

Cycling-Gibbon and Tacey win opening stage of virtual Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton should have rolled into Loudonville in the south-west of the country on Saturday, instead, a virtual version began with riders tackling a 36km computer-generated stage on their home turbo-training bikes.Cycling on...

Nats name rookie Kieboom starting third baseman

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez on Saturday named rookie Carter Kieboom as the defending World Series champions starting third baseman. The 22-year-old Kieboom won the position battle with veteran Asdrubal Cabrera to replace the...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July 2019, fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of the previous season paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read more to get the latest updates on it.Animal Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020