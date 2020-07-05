Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Palghar prohibits movement of people near water bodies

As per the order, movement of people, specially picnickers,near waterfalls, lakes, dams, forts, and sea shore has been prohibited in view of the monsoon. There have been cases of mishaps at some of these places and moreover the district is currently facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinde noted in the order.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 12:41 IST
Maha: Palghar prohibits movement of people near water bodies

Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Palghar, the district administration on Sunday issues an order prohibiting the movement of people near waterfalls, lakes, dams and the sea shore. The order comes two days after five men drowned while trying to take a selfie at Kalmandvi Waterfalls near Jawhar town here in Maharashtra.

District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde said criminal charges will be imposed against those violating the order. As per the order, movement of people, specially picnickers,near waterfalls, lakes, dams, forts, and sea shore has been prohibited in view of the monsoon.

There have been cases of mishaps at some of these places and moreover the district is currently facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinde noted in the order. If tourists crowd these locations, there is every possibility of violation of the lockdown orders and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, hence the prohibitory order has been issued to ensure safety and health of people, he said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the district in the last couple of days..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India to save 20 pc logistic cost in supplies to CIS countries via Chabahar: Mandaviya

By developing strategic Chabahar Port in Iran, Indian will reduce logistics cost by 20 per cent in container transport to CIS countries, bypassing China or Europe, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya has said. So far, CIS countries could b...

One of two Seattle protesters hit by car dies, other in ICU

Two female protesters in Seattle were hit on Saturday by a speeding car that drove into a crowd demonstrating on an interstate highway, causing injuries that led to the death of one, while leaving the other in serious condition. Seattle has...

Women rule the roost in Assam's Nalbari as they occupy 2 dozen key posts

Breaking the proverbial glass ceiling has become commonplace in Assams Nalbari as women rule the roost in the district by occupying all the key posts including the head of civil administration, police and judiciaryThe already strong numbers...

IED diffused, major incident averted in J-K's Pulwama

A major incident was averted after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The IED has been diffused safely, said Kashmir Zone Police. Yet again a major incident of an IED blast is averted by the timely in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020