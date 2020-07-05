Delhi: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 12:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present as well.
The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, the temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 11 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials. Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases, including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)
