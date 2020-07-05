Left Menu
Rains drench Delhi, more expected

The Met department has predicted more rain, thunderstorm and strong surface winds during the day. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Humidity levels in the national capital also shot up to 100 per cent. More rain is expected over the next three to four days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:52 IST
Rains drench Delhi, more expected

A fresh bout of rain and high-velocity winds lashed the national capital on Sunday night, bringing the mercury down by several notches. The Met department has predicted more rain, thunderstorm and strong surface winds during the day.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. The Palam station gauged 48.6 mm precipitation, the weatherman said. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge got 38.2 mm, 35.2 mm and 46.6 mm rainfall respectively.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is considered moderate, and above 64.5 mm is considered heavy, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity levels in the national capital also shot up to 100 per cent.

More rain is expected over the next three to four days, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, said. The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 25. Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season..

