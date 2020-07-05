UP: Devotees gather at Sangam Ghat to celebrate Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, devotees offered prayers and took holy dips at Sangam Ghat here on Sunday. Gopal Tyagi, a devotee who was at the site, told ANI, "People from Prayagraj and a few from other states have come here to worship their gurus and give offerings."

This year, Guru Purnima, which is observed on the full moon day in Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar, falls on July 5, which coincides with the lunar eclipse. It is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's gurus or teachers who guide them through their lives towards the path of enlightenment. (ANI)