Stringent action needed to combat COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Devaswom minister

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram as more and more cases are emerging in the city. "The capital city (Thiruvananthapuram) is moving towards a complicated situation. We are seriously watching the situation. More stringent actions are needed," said Kadakampally Surendran.

"The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection. The day before yesterday a police officer tested positive who was on duty outside secretariat and origin of infection could not be traced," he added. The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations.

"Yesterday a Zomato online delivery boy and a medical representative and his father from Poonthura a coastal area also tested positive. All these people don't have any travel history and some of them have contacted a lot of people," he said. The minister also informed that Thiruvananthapuram corporation has tightened restrictions in the city and people should not go outside unnecessarily. "There are warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the month of August is crucial," he added.

On the possibility of community spread in the state, the minister said that "If any community spread occurred Government will announce it first. There is no need to hide. We doubt that we are sitting on a volcano." Moreover, the DGP has also directed police officials to avoid visiting friends and relatives after duty. The police canteen in Armed Reserve (AR) camp has been closed and police officials have contact with police officers tested positive also sent on quarantine.

On Saturday, Kerala had reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total active cases in the state to 2,129. Health Minister KK Shailaja had informed that 1,77,769 people are under observation, and there are 135 COVID-19 hotspots in the state. (ANI)