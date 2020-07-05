Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stringent action needed to combat COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Devaswom minister

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram as more and more cases are emerging in the city.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:51 IST
Stringent action needed to combat COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Devaswom minister
Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran talking to reporters on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram as more and more cases are emerging in the city. "The capital city (Thiruvananthapuram) is moving towards a complicated situation. We are seriously watching the situation. More stringent actions are needed," said Kadakampally Surendran.

"The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection. The day before yesterday a police officer tested positive who was on duty outside secretariat and origin of infection could not be traced," he added. The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations.

"Yesterday a Zomato online delivery boy and a medical representative and his father from Poonthura a coastal area also tested positive. All these people don't have any travel history and some of them have contacted a lot of people," he said. The minister also informed that Thiruvananthapuram corporation has tightened restrictions in the city and people should not go outside unnecessarily. "There are warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the month of August is crucial," he added.

On the possibility of community spread in the state, the minister said that "If any community spread occurred Government will announce it first. There is no need to hide. We doubt that we are sitting on a volcano." Moreover, the DGP has also directed police officials to avoid visiting friends and relatives after duty. The police canteen in Armed Reserve (AR) camp has been closed and police officials have contact with police officers tested positive also sent on quarantine.

On Saturday, Kerala had reported 240 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total active cases in the state to 2,129. Health Minister KK Shailaja had informed that 1,77,769 people are under observation, and there are 135 COVID-19 hotspots in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

48 doctors resign over inadequacy of safety gear to protect them from coronavirus in Pak

Pakistan on Sunday suffered a setback in fight against COVID-19 as 48 doctors working in the teaching hospitals of Punjab province resigned, citing non-provision of safety gear to protect them from the virus that has killed more than 4,700 ...

14 deaths, 998 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has reported 998 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 18,697. Out of...

Education key to solving all pressing problems, Anand Kumar tells Cambridge varsity students

Emphasising that education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar said it was important to stay positive and bring about qualitative changes in life, a...

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai, suburbs; Powai lake overflows

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. The Powai lake here started overflowing in the morning after the heavy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020