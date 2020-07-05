1984 anti-Sikh riots convict serving sentence in Mandoli jail dies of COVID-19

Mahender Yadav, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, who was earlier lodged in Mandoli jail and had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on June 4, according to Sandeep Goel, Delhi Director General (Prisons) on Sunday. Yadav , who was 70 years old, ex-MLA of Palam constituency, was lodged in jail number 14, Mandoli where he was serving a 10-year sentence.

Earlier another inmate had died while sleeping in the barrack in jail number 14, Mandoli on June 15. Following his death, testing had been conducted for COVID-19 and the results had come out positive. After this, all 29 inmates, most of whom were senior citizens, sharing barracks with the deceased were tested for COVID-19. 17 out of these 29 inmates had tested positive for the disease while five days later a repeat test was conducted in which three more persons, including Yadav, were found positive.

Yadav had developed uneasiness and heart related symptoms for which he was referred to DDU and then to LNJP on June 26. Later on, acting on his family's request he was allowed to shift to a private hospital, Akash Healthcare Hospital, Dwarka on June 30. (ANI)