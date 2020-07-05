2 dead as wall collapses during heavy storm in Punjab

Two persons died after a wall of a government school collapsed and fell on the adjoining houses during a heavy storm, police said on Sunday. The deceased persons have been identified as Satnam Singh and Kiran Bala, residents of Nawakot locality, police said.

The two people were killed while they were asleep on Saturday night. Minister and local MLA O P Soni has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the victims.