2 killed, 19 houses damaged by landslide in Mangaluru

Two children were killed, many houses damaged and a few vehicles mangled in a landslide at Gurupur here on Sunday, police said. The calamity was triggered by the torrential rains in the region over the past few days.

A total of 19 houses on a hillock were damaged and the two children were buried alive, the police said. Soon, the National Disaster Response Force, along with the local residents and the police, removed the debris and pulled out the bodies.

Expressing grief, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and assured the displaced families of rehabilitation.