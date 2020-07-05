40 websites of unlawful organisation Sikhs for Justice blocked

The Centre on Sunday blocked 40 websites of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organisation under UAPA, 1967, "for a campaign for registering supporters for its cause." "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA,1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On the recommendation of MHA, MeitY has issued orders under sec 69 A of the IT Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ," according to Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The websites have been blocked by an order issued by the MEITY, under the relevant section of the IT Act, 2000. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) acted upon recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Earlier on July 1, the MHA had declared nine individuals, including those from SFJ, as designated terrorists, under the UAPA for trying to revive militancy in Punjab. The individuals, according to MHA, were involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil.

They had been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities, and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan Movement, the Ministry said. (ANI)