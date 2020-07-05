Housing society in Delhi converts community hall into COVID-19 isolation centre

Housing society in Delhi converts community hall into COVID-19 isolation centrePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:55 IST
Residents of a housing society in Rohini have converted a community hall into an isolation centre with five beds and all the necessary medical equipment
The COVID-19 isolation centre set up at Manav apartments was inaugurated by North-West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans and local MLA Vijender Gupta on Sunday
Hans lauded the initiative saying it should be emulated by other housing societies and apartments in the city.
