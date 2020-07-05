Eight killed in fire at candle-making factory in Ghaziabad

Eight people, including six women, were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad where they worked, officials said. One of the dead worker was a 16-year-old boy. At least three other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflammable material. They have been hospitalised.

The police said more than a dozen workers were inside the factory in Ghaziabad in National Capital Region when an explosion brought down the roof and gutted the building. The police did not rule out the possibility of some people still being trapped under the debris.

The death toll now stands at eight, a senior police officer said. Officials said the exact counts of the injured and the dead would be known after the removal of debris.

Two fire tenders and policemen rushed to Bakhrwa village in Modi Nagar when the fire was reported around 4 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the deaths and sought a report from Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani, who reached the spot after the fire was reported.

The factory was being run in a rented house. The SSP said the factory was operating illegally. "Candles generally used in birthday cakes were being manufactured at the factory. These candles generally have very small amount of explosives in them since they are to be used at homes and functions," he added. The in-charge of police post in the area was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the building and a magisterial inquiry ordered, officials said. The factory owner is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him, they added.

The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the dead workers. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and free treatment..