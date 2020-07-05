Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight killed in fire at candle-making factory in Ghaziabad

Eight people, including six women, were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad where they worked, officials said. Officials said the exact counts of the injured and the dead would be known after the removal of debris. Two fire tenders and policemen rushed to Bakhrwa village in Modi Nagar when the fire was reported around 4 pm.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:23 IST
Eight killed in fire at candle-making factory in Ghaziabad

Eight people, including six women, were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad where they worked, officials said. One of the dead worker was a 16-year-old boy. At least three other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflammable material. They have been hospitalised.

The police said more than a dozen workers were inside the factory in Ghaziabad in National Capital Region when an explosion brought down the roof and gutted the building. The police did not rule out the possibility of some people still being trapped under the debris.

The death toll now stands at eight, a senior police officer said. Officials said the exact counts of the injured and the dead would be known after the removal of debris.

Two fire tenders and policemen rushed to Bakhrwa village in Modi Nagar when the fire was reported around 4 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the deaths and sought a report from Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani, who reached the spot after the fire was reported.

The factory was being run in a rented house. The SSP said the factory was operating illegally. "Candles generally used in birthday cakes were being manufactured at the factory. These candles generally have very small amount of explosives in them since they are to be used at homes and functions," he added. The in-charge of police post in the area was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the building and a magisterial inquiry ordered, officials said. The factory owner is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him, they added.

The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the dead workers. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and free treatment..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...

Chiefs welcome back ofnu

Chris ofnu Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Clubs Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced. The 27-year-old New Zealand native, who has been inactive since his departure from AVANT Gaming in June, previously...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020