PM to unveil Asia's largest solar plant in MP on July 10: CM

PM to unveil Asia's largest solar plant in MP on July 10: CMPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Asia's largest 750 MW Rewa ultra mega solar plant in Madhya Pradesh via video conference on July 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Delhi on Sunday
A state government release also quoted that Chouhanhas met Union minister of state for energy R K Singh at his residence in the national capital and urged him to attend the inauguration programme.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Asia
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Delhi
- Madhya Pradesh
- RK Singh
ALSO READ
Everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment's valour, says PM Narendra Modi on Ladakh stand-off while launching rural works scheme.
PM Narendra Modi launches Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to generate employment for migrants who returned home during coronavirus lockdown.
Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over.
We will be among the top 5 teams in Asia soon: India U-16 coach Bibiano Fernandes
Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi: Rahul's swipe at PM over LAC face-off