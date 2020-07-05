Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian national arrested for duping Delhi man of Rs 44.25 lakh

According to the complainant, on November 29 last year, one Takeshi Mochida, posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical firm, contacted him through LinkedIn regarding supply of 10,000 packets of a herbal seed for medical purposes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:32 IST
Nigerian national arrested for duping Delhi man of Rs 44.25 lakh

A 32-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 44.25 lakh by posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company selling herbal seeds, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Okeleve Frankline Chibundom, who was staying in south Delhi's Mehrauli area. He along with his live-in partner duped several people after approaching them on social media, they said.

Chibundom's activities came to police's notice after a resident of southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar made a complaint against the accused in February this year. According to the complainant, on November 29 last year, one Takeshi Mochida, posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical firm, contacted him through LinkedIn regarding supply of 10,000 packets of a herbal seed for medical purposes. He also recommended a supplier based in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

When the complainant contacted the said supplier, Arti Mukharjee, she told him that the product cost Rs 2,10,000 per packet and they fixed the deal on commission basis, the police said. The complainant made payments to the tune of Rs 44,25,000 to the accused in different bank accounts but the seeds were never delivered to him. The accused also did not return his money, they said.

Chibundom was identified and later arrested through technical surveillance and by tracing bank account transactions, they added. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he used to send bulk emails to people through LinkedIn and Facebook, promising them good opportunities in the business of herbal and rare seeds, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh.

He created fake websites of big pharmaceutical firms and also involved his live-in partner in the plan, the officer said. His partner used fake names and spoke to the targets in Hindi to lure them into purchasing the seeds. After their job was done, they blocked their contacts, he added.

Three mobile phones, five ATM cards, one laptop and one hard disk used in the commission of crime have been recovered, the police said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks

India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in the northern city of Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love. Local authorities issued a new a...

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...

Trade between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border in WB resumes

Trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border in West Bengal resumed on Sunday after the state government opened the border for Bangladeshi lorries three months following its closure due to COVID-19, officials her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020