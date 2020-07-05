Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from July 6

He said the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested. Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera told media that all the roads leading to the city would be closed and only essential services will be allowed to ply.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:07 IST
Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from July 6
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala governmenton Sunday decided to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases. The lockdown would be implemented from 6 AM on July 6 and would last for a week.

"Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow.People shouldnot venture out. We need strict restrictionsto contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was 'sitting on an active volcano' with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread. Surendran,who is also in charge of the district, said the courts here would remain closed.

"There will be no public transportation. Only the medical, other essential shops and hospitals will function. People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription," he said.

The Minister's office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily. The Kerala University has declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the Minister told reporters that the state government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus. He said the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested.

Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera told media that all the roads leading to the city would be closed and only essential services will be allowed to ply. "No vehicle movement will be allowed inside the city. In the corporation limit, only medical shops and essential shops like provisional stores will be allowed.

Rest of the establishments will be closed. The state secretariat and other government offices will remain closed," Behera was quoted as saying in a release. Kerala on Sunday reported second highest single day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brou...

Chile announces new $1.5 billion stimulus for middle class as pandemic rages

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new 1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the countrys ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer....

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.West, who said in a July...

Motor racing-Norris goes from shocked to speechless with first podium

Lando Norris went from shocked to speechless to over the moon at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday as he celebrated a third place for McLaren and his first Formula One podium.The youngest driver in the race, at 20 years old, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020