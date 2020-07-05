Mahankali Temple Committee offers 'bonam' at Kanaka Durga temple in Andhra's Vijayawada
Members of Telangana-based Mahankali Temple Committee offered 'bonam' at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Ashadha Purnima, on Sunday.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:15 IST
Members of Telangana-based Mahankali Temple Committee offered 'bonam' at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Ashadha Purnima, on Sunday. The Committee members offered 'bonam' to the goddess and performed special prayers at the peepal tree in the temple premises.
The temple chairman Paila Sominaidu and Executive Officer (EO) Suresh Babu welcomed the devotees. Kanakadurga temple trust board chairman P Sominaidu, executive officer MV Suresh Babu also welcomed the committee members from Telangana. Ashadha Purnima is the full moon day of Ashadha month in the lunar calendar.
Offering 'Bonam' to goddess Durga or Kali in the lunar month of Ashadham is a practice in Telugu states, particularly in Telangana. (ANI)
