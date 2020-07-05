Left Menu
After COVID-19 patient's body found half burnt, Hyderabad civic body plans shed at graveyard to protect pyres from rain

After the body of a COVID-19 patient was found partially burnt at a graveyard here, apparently due to rains which doused the fire in the pyre the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action and is in the process of constructing a shed in the graveyard.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After the body of a COVID-19 patient was found partially burnt at a graveyard here, apparently due to rains which doused the fire in the pyre the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action and is in the process of constructing a shed in the graveyard. The in-charge of Sri Harishchandra graveyard at erragadda of Hyderabad, Gopal Krishna said that the body was left to burn but the fire was apparently doused by overnight rains, leaving the body half-burned.

Gopal Krishna while speaking to ANI over the phone said, "The GHMC officials are taking care of that place where the incident has occurred. They get dead bodies till 2 a.m. in the night to conduct the final rights." "Similarly, that body was brought to conduct final rights, they burnt it and left, as there is no shed at that place, and it rained last night. The body must have half burnt. But now the GHMC has sprung to action and constructing a shed at that place," he added. (ANI)

