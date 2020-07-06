Indian Coast Guard coordinates rescue operation of 6 Sri Lankan fishermen
Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai successfully coordinated the rescue operation of six Sri Lankan fishermen on Sunday morning amidst rough seas.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-07-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 02:40 IST
Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai successfully coordinated the rescue operation of six Sri Lankan fishermen on Sunday morning amidst rough seas. A merchant vessel, MV YM Summit undertook the daunting rescue task.
"The merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, at about 0715 hours on 05 Jul 2020, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai. The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for safe rescue of the survivors," an official release said. The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days.
"MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home," the release said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- MRCC
- Sri Lankan
- Indian Coast Guard
- Visakhapatnam
- Trincomalee
ALSO READ
Combating COVID-19: Amma Canteen in Chennai distributes free food
Chennai comes to a standstill on first 'Sunday shutdown'
Cloudy skies obstruct eclipse in Chennai, parts of TN
Chennai comes to a standstill on first total 'Sunday shutdown'
RPF personnel in Chennai welcomed with flowers at work after recovering from COVID-19