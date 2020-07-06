Indian Coast Guard coordinates rescue operation of 6 Sri Lankan fishermen

Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai successfully coordinated the rescue operation of six Sri Lankan fishermen on Sunday morning amidst rough seas. A merchant vessel, MV YM Summit undertook the daunting rescue task.

"The merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, at about 0715 hours on 05 Jul 2020, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai. The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for safe rescue of the survivors," an official release said. The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days.

"MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home," the release said. (ANI)