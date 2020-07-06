50-year-old man booked for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

A 50-year-old has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl here.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, a woman filed a complaint on July 5 stating that her minor daughter was raped by Narsimha Yadav on 22 June.

"There was an extramarital affair between the complaint and the accused. Taking the advantage, accused raped complainant's minor daughter on June 22 when the complainant was not at residence. The accused has been booked under Sections 376(2) (n), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 & 6 of the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on," police said. (ANI)