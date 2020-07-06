Four smugglers held, drugs and cash recovered in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Police on Sunday raided a house in city's Fourth Town police station limits following which four alleged drug smugglers have been arrested. The Visakhapatnam Special Task Force Police also claimed to have recovered 61 LSD blots, Rs 9,500 in cash along with other things from their possession. With reliable information by Visakhapatnam City Task Force, police raided a house of old port quarters in Fourth Town police station limits.

The police have arrested four drug smugglers and allegedly recovered 61 LSD blots, 2.5 grams of MDMA, 60 grams of ganja, Rs 9,500 cash and four cell phones. The suspects have been hand over to the Fourth Town police station and a case has been against them, the Visakhapatnam Special Task Force Police said. (ANI)