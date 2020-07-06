Great guru and master for mankind: Ram Madhav on Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

BJP leader Ram Madhav wished Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday and said that he is a great guru and master for the mankind. "I am deeply honoured and pleased to offer my greetings and best wishes on the 85th birthday to his holiness for long life in not only serving Tibet and the Tibetans, but the entire humanity. Yesterday, we the Hindus have celebrated Guru Purnima, a day dedicated to offering obeisance to our gurus and masters," Madhav said.

"Holiness is also a great guru and master for the mankind. I offer my obeisance to this great guru of spiritual enlightenment, compassion and bliss. Holiness has completed 61 years of living in India. When he came, he came as a refugee, but today every Indian regards him as one elder in the family," Madhav added. In the video message Madhav further stated that he had the great privilege of vising Taktser, Dalai Lama's birth place.

"I also had the honour of vising the famed Potala Palace in Lhasa. Everyone loves you there," he added. (ANI)